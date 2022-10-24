Transfer development shared as Watford expected to finalise deal for South American in January

Watford are expected to sign Matheus Martins on loan from Udinese in January once the player has completed a move to the Italian outfit from Fluminense.

The 19-year-old is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the ranks of the Brazilian side and he has been linked with a move away for some time, with Leeds and the Hornets having all been suggested as suitors in the past.

And, it appears a move to Vicarage Road could be on the cards, as media outlet UOL revealed that Udinese are likely to sign Martins in January in a deal worth up to 9 million euros.

Crucially, the report adds that an immediate loan to Watford would be on the cards, with the two clubs obviously having done plenty of business over the years due to the Pozzo family owning both.

That would give Slaven Bilic another option in the final third as he looks to build a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion.

A 4-0 win over rivals Luton Town last time out has left Watford 10th in the Championship table.

The verdict

This is an exciting potential deal for Watford as whilst Martins is a young player, he has featured regularly in Brazil so he is one who could make an impact.

As well as that, we know Watford have a good record in the South American market, so he could be the latest to make a mark at the club.

When you consider that it’s a loan, it’s a no brainer from Watford and it could be another way they take advantage of the relationship with Udinese.

