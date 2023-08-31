Highlights Lynden Gooch is set for a permanent transfer to Stoke City after agreeing on a two-year contract with the club and passing a medical.

Gooch's versatility in playing multiple positions will be a valuable asset for Stoke City in the demanding Championship season.

Sunderland's decision to let Gooch go weakens their squad, and it remains to be seen if they will adequately replace him and other departing players before the transfer window closes.

Lynden Gooch is set for a medical with Stoke City ahead of a permanent transfer from Sunderland.

Lynden Gooch set for Stoke City move

The 27-year-old joined the Black Cats as a teenager in 2012, and he has had many highs and lows over the years, during which time he has made over 200 appearances in red-and-white.

However, with the American no longer a first-team regular under Tony Mowbray, it became apparent he would have the chance to leave during this window, with Stoke and Preston both thought to be monitoring the player.

And, in a fresh update, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (19:17) revealed that Gooch has opted to join the Potters, with everything agreed between the clubs and the player, who needs to pass a medical before the transfer is finalised.

“Lynden Gooch will have a medical at Stoke tonight. The club have agreed a permanent deal with Sunderland and a two-year contract with the player.Fellow Championship club Preston were Gooch's other option for a new club.”

Is this a good signing for Stoke City?

It has been a ridiculously busy summer for Alex Neil at the Bet365 Stadium, but that was welcomed by the fans after years of underachieving at this level.

Yet, the boss still wants more going into the final day of the window, and Gooch appears to be a smart addition for Stoke.

Firstly, a major positive is that he can play in so many different positions, whether it’s full-back, wing-back or as a winger, down either flank. It’s always important to have players like that in the squad, and that versatility will be appreciated over the course of a demanding Championship season.

Plus, he is a player that Neil knows well, having worked with him at Sunderland, so he will be aware of Gooch’s character, and how he will fit into the group and the dynamics at Stoke.

That makes this a low-risk move for Stoke, and whilst it won’t be the most eye-catching addition of the window, it could turn out to be a shrewd signing for the Potters.

Sunderland transfer plans

For Sunderland, it’s another departure, and it’s an exit of another experienced player, so it’s certainly a risk in that sense as it weakens the squad, for the reasons outlined above.

In isolation, most fans will understand the decision to let Gooch leave, but it’s important that he will be replaced, which would make this move understandable.

So, it’s ultimately going to come down to what happens on the final day. With Ross Stewart set to join Southampton, and Patrick Roberts subject of an offer from the same club, there could be a lot of places to fill in the squad, and the money should be available from the sale of the Scotsman.

The supporters will be anxious about what happens, as they would really like at least three or four players through the door, and we know how difficult that can be on the final day of the window.

Now, all eyes are on the recruitment team for Sunderland, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come 11pm on Friday night.

Mowbray’s side are back in action against Southampton on Saturday.