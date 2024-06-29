Highlights Sheffield Wednesday to sign Arka Gdynia forward Olaf Kobacki, beating Derby County and Norwich City.

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have seen off competition from Derby County and Norwich City to win the race for Arka Gdynia forward Olaf Kobacki.

The 22-year-old is a man in-demand after an impressive season in the Polish second division last time out, where he scored 15 goals for Arka Gdynia as they missed out on automatic promotion and then lost the play-off final.

Olaf Kobacki's 2023/24 campaign at Arka Gydnia (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances 37 Goals 16 Assists 7

Failure to go up to the top-flight meant Kobacki’s exit felt inevitable, and it had been claimed that Derby and Norwich had lodged offers for the player.

Sheffield Wednesday to sign Olaf Kobacki

However, it has now been revealed by Polish media outlet WP SportoweFakty that Wednesday are set to sign the winger.

They state that a decision has been made after interest from clubs in England, with the Owls set to land Kobacki on a ‘permanent transfer’, although it’s not confirmed how much they will be paying.

Kobacki did have a spell at Atalanta earlier in his career, and the Europa League winners had the opportunity to buy him back as part of the agreement that took the player back to Poland, but it seems they won’t be pursuing that.

Sheffield Wednesday need more goalscoring threats

This is an exciting transfer for the Owls, as they need wide players who can chip in with goals if they are to be a successful side moving forward.

Danny Rohl has done an outstanding job at Hillsborough, and after putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, it’s an exciting time to be a Wednesday fan.

The German will have been given assurances about support in the market, and this is an example of Rohl receiving the backing he would’ve wanted.

Getting the player ahead of interest from Norwich and Derby means this is a coup for the Owls, and he will bring some much-needed spark in the final third.

Ian Poveda was one of several loanees that made up the squad last season, and they need to be replaced, with no player emerging as a key goalscoring threat during the run-in, even if Wednesday got the results they needed to pull off their miraculous escape.

There is a need for attacking reinforcements, and whilst it’s a big step up from the Polish second tier to the Championship, there is clearly a belief among several clubs that Kobacki can handle it.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans

It’s been a productive window so far for the Owls, with Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe and Svante Ingelsson already through the door.

But, as outlined above, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure the Yorkshire outfit aren’t dragged into another relegation battle.

Yet, Wednesday will be an attractive option for players due to the job that Rohl has done, as prospective signings will see him as someone who can develop them and help their career progress.

So, it will be interesting to see what other business takes place in the coming weeks, and how the XI looks when Wednesday kick-off their Championship season against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle on August 11.