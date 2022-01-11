Transfer development shared as Rangers battle Championship clubs for 25-y/o

Hearts centre-back John Souttar is set to make a decision on his future this week, with Rangers battling two Championship clubs for his signature.

Jon Souttar has narrowed down his choice to Rangers and two English Championship clubs as to who he'll sign a pre-contract with. He's set to make a decision this week. A host of clubs are interested in the Hearts defender. — Raman Bhardwaj (@ramanbhardwajTV) January 11, 2022

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for the Jambos this season, starring to help Robbie Neilson’s men to third position in the table at the winter break stage.

Souttar’s displays have also seen him earn a call-up to the Scotland national team, with the defender expected to make Steve Clarke’s squad as they try to make it to the Qatar World Cup later this year.

However, it’s unclear where the former Dundee United man will be playing his club football next season, as he enters the final six months of his contract at Tynecastle.

That means Souttar can now sign a pre-contract with clubs, and it has been reported that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, Sheffield United and Blackburn have all been keeping tabs on the player, along with the Glasgow giants.

And, according to reporter Raman Bhardwaj, Souttar is closing in on making a decision, with three clubs in the race.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s no surprise that so many clubs have shown an interest in Souttar because he has been outstanding this season, so to pick him up on a free would be excellent business.

Clearly, he has a big decision to make because joining a high-flying Championship club offers a route to the Premier League, yet Rangers provide European football.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming days with a decision seemingly very close.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.