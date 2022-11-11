Transfer development shared as Leeds United lead race for Birmingham City player

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Birmingham City’s George Hall and it’s seen as ‘inevitable’ that he will leave the Championship side in January.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England at various youth levels, has featured in 16 league game for Blues this season, registering one goal and one assist and is seen as the latest high-quality talent to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see there is plenty of Premier League interest in the player.

And, in a fresh development today, Football Insider have claimed that Hall is set to leave Blues in the upcoming window and that Leeds appear to be his most likely destination.

The update states that Blues are looking to raise funds and they will get a fairly significant fee for the teenager considering they have already turned down bids in excess of £3m in the summer.

The Whites have put a big focus on signing talented youngsters in recent years, with Joe Gelhardt, Sonny Perkins and Amari Miller, the latter from Birmingham, just some who have arrived at Elland Road previously.

The verdict

Given Birmingham’s situation where they can’t spent much at all, there needs to be a focus on bringing through academy players and it’s been successful over the years.

So, there’s no denying it would be a real blow if Hall did leave, particularly as they would probably get a low fee when you consider his potential.

But, it may not happen and it will be interesting to see if John Eustace can spend the funds that Hall’s sale does bring in if he goes.

