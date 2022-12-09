Transfer development shared as European outfit join battle for Bristol City man

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City, although a move to Turkey is seen as a long shot right now.

The attacker is effectively out of contract at Ashton Gate in 2024 as the club have a one-year option, so the Robins know that this could be the last chance to get a significant fee for the player or risk losing him for a cut price or on a free.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there’s a host of clubs credited with an interest in Semenyo, with Bournemouth and Rangers known to be admirers.

And, Fanatik have claimed that the Istanbul giants are targeting the Ghana forward, who recently came back from the World Cup with his nation.

However, in an interesting update, Bristol Live have revealed that it still seems more likely that Semenyo will move to another British club should he depart the Championship side.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and registered two assists for Nigel Pearson’s side this season and will hope to be involved against Rotherham on Saturday.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there’s plenty of interest in Semenyo and whilst Fenerbahce are a huge club, the player would surely feel he is capable of making the step up.

The prospect of joining a club that regularly play in Europe will appeal but the update states a move to another British club seems more likely.

So, it seems as though Bristol City could have some big decisions to make in the next window or two and you would expect them to cash in on a big asset if a new contract cannot be agreed.

