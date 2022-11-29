Transfer development shared as Derby County linked with swoop for midfielder

Derby County are not interested in signing Duane Holmes despite reports suggesting he was a target.

Paul Warne will already have one eye on the January transfer window as he looks to make his own mark on the team after he was named as Liam Rosenior’s successor.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the Rams have been linked with a host of names recently, one of which was Huddersfield Town’s Duane Holmes – along with League One promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Derbyshire Live have cooled talk that a return to Pride Park will happen for the 28-year-old, as they claim that there is ‘not on the list of targets’ that the recruitment team are drawing up ahead of the New Year.

Holmes made over 75 appearances for Derby after joining from Scunthorpe in 2018.

Warne will be hoping to be active when the window opens, although his only focus right now will be on the busy December schedule that awaits his Rams side, which starts with a huge clash against Wednesday at home this weekend.

The verdict

This would have been a good signing for the Rams as Holmes is an energetic midfielder who would bring a bit of quality to the side, particularly at League One level.

But, it’s not going to happen and it’s right that Warne is given backing to bring in the players that he wants because it’s going to be a massive month.

The squad at Derby is good enough to reach the play-offs anyway but he will hope for a few new faces to help the team over the line as the pressure builds during the run-in.

