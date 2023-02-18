Transfer development shared as Championship clubs line up summer move for Rangers man

Rangers turned down approaches from several Championship clubs for Scott Wright last month but the winger could still move on in the summer.

Michael Beale is still assessing his squad after taking over at Ibrox earlier in the campaign and he is expected to reshape the group ahead of next season as they look to wrestle the title back from Celtic, who seem set to make it back-to-back league wins under Ange Postecoglou.

And, one player who could be on the move is Wright, as Football Insider has revealed that there was plenty of interest from the second tier for the 25-year-old but any proposal was dismissed by Rangers last month.

The report adds that Beale sees Wright as a valuable squad member this season, with his side still hoping to win both domestic cups if they can’t cut the nine-point gap to their Glasgow rivals in the league.

However, they state the situation could change in the summer with new faces poised to arrive and it would also be a good time to cash in on the player who would be entering the final two years of his deal.

The verdict

Wright hasn’t always been the most popular player at Ibrox but he does offer a threat down the right flank with his pace and direct style, so you can understand why there’s interest.

In truth, a move would probably be best for all parties because the former Aberdeen man is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing every week and that’s not going to happen with Rangers.

So, the stance last month was understandable but you would fully expect Wright to leave in the summer and he could be a decent pick-up for a Championship side if the price is right.

