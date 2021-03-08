Transfer development shared as Celtic look to beat Tottenham in race for EFL talent

Celtic have offered Kyle Joseph a pre-contract as they look to win the race to land the talented Wigan Athletic forward.

The 19-year-old had been a rare bright spot for the Latics in what has been an otherwise forgettable campaign, with Joseph scoring five goals in 14 league games.

However, a back injury suffered towards the end of January has halted the progress of the teenager, and he is expected to miss the majority of the run-in.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped some serious interest in the player, who is out of contract in the summer, with Football Insider confirming that Celtic have now formally put an offer to Joseph.

Whilst the Glasgow giants are confident of securing the deal, the update also states that they are worried about interest in the attacker from Tottenham.

Spurs are believed to have been monitoring Joseph for some time as well, although as they are a fellow English club, they are unable to officially put an offer to the Wigan man.

If Celtic do finalise the deal, the League One side will be entitled to £300,000 compensation.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Wigan fans it’s inevitable that Joseph will depart in the summer when his contract expires.

And, the chance to move to Celtic is surely going to appeal, as they are a huge club and he may see them as the ideal next step for his development.

Of course, the attraction of Spurs is obvious as well, so it seems Joseph is going to have a big decision to make in the coming weeks and months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

