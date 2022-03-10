Transfer development shared with Brighton, West Ham & Leeds among clubs battling it out for Championship attacker

Brighton are emerging as the frontrunners to win the race to sign Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz in the summer.

The Chile international has been brilliant for Rovers this season, with his 20 goals in 30 games having been key to pushing the side into the top six as they look to return to the Premier League.

As well as starring in the Championship, the 22-year-old has impressed for his country as they look to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Therefore, with his contract having just over a year to run, there’s been plenty of speculation about his future, with a summer transfer feeling inevitable if Rovers don’t go up.

And, according to TEAMtalk, it’s Brighton who are leading the chase for the attacker. They state that the Seagulls are willing to use Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra, who are on loan at Ewood Park, as part of any potential transfer.

However, it won’t be straightforward, as the update does claim that Everton, West Ham, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are all monitoring Brereton Diaz as well.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is plenty of interest in Brereton Diaz because his numbers are superb, whilst his contract situation means that he should be available at a decent price.

Of course, for Blackburn, they will hope to keep the player and they are firmly in the hunt for promotion, which would obviously increase their chances of keeping him.

The immediate focus for the player will be on returning to fitness and getting back to his best ahead of what could be a very interesting summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.