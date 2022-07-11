Transfer development shared after key Sheffield United man linked with European switch

Werder Bremen’s proposed move for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge has fallen through, although there is still plenty of interest in the midfielder.

The Norwegian international is entering the final two years of his contract at Bramall Lane and the Blades know they face a battle to keep hold of the player.

It had been suggested that the Bundesliga outfit had offered £17.9m for Berge, which fell below the valuation Sheffield United have for the key man.

However, providing an update on the situation, reporter Patrick Berger revealed that Bremen didn’t put up such a fee to sign Berge, although they had discussed an initial loan deal but the move now won’t be happening.

“There was obviously no €20m-offer of Werder Bremen for Sheffield United’s Sander Berge. But the Bundesliga side had an agreement on a one-year-loan with buy option (€1,8m salary). In the end the deal collapsed; other clubs are keen to buy the 24yo Norwegian immediately.”

Sheffield United bought Berge from Genk for around £22m, so it’s thought they would demand at least that fee before letting the player go.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s no surprise to see some top-flight clubs are showing an interest in Berge because he is a very talented player.

Yet, it’s going to cost a lot to get him away from Sheffield United and it’s ultimately going to be about a club putting up the cash that the Championship side want.

If a move does happen, Paul Heckingbottom would prefer it to happen swiftly as it could allow him to reinvest into the team.

