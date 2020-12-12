Transfer development emerges for Premier League defender linked with Norwich and Watford

EFL clubs have been put on red alert as William Saliba reportedly has ‘no future’ under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Saliba signed for the Gunners in the summer of 2019 from Saint-Etienne for £27 million with a huge reputation, and remained with the French outfit for the whole of last season on loan.

Arsenal fans were expecting Saliba to be in and around the first team squad this season, but he’s so far failed to make an appearance.

And according to Dean Jones of Eurosport, there is no future for Saliba at the club right now whilst Arteta is in charge of the first team.

Jones’ inside sources say that the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium believe that Saliba is not good enough for Premier League football right now, which must be a worry considering the price-tag he came with.

And now the 19-year-old could be set for a temporary move in the January transfer window, and he could end up being a big asset for a Championship club.

It was reported in the last transfer window that fellow London-based side Brentford were interested in taking Saliba, and whilst ESPN believe Saliba would like to return to France, they linked Brentford, Watford and Norwich City with his signature.

The Verdict

Despite only being a teenager, Saliba showed a lot of promise in his time at Saint-Etienne, and it’s clear that he needs regular game time to progress.

You’d think a loan move to Watford would make the most sense since they train next door to Arsenal, but Vladimir Ivic already has a lot of centre backs at his disposal.

Brentford are also well stocked with Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson at the back, but Carrow Road could be good destination for the Frenchman considering Daniel Farke likes to play out from the back.

But if Saliba gets his way if you trust ESPN, he will be returning to his home country in January, but that won’t stop Championship clubs battling for his signature.