Transfer development emerges between Burnley and Southampton

Burnley want to sign Nathan Tella on a permanent basis this summer from Southampton, with Vincent Kompany already drawing up plans for an approach, according to Football Insider.

After reports from another publication emerged weeks ago claiming that the Clarets were unsure on what to do regarding the 23-year-old, they are now very keen to tie the versatile forward down on a full-time basis.

Tella has been a key part of Burnley’s success this season having joined from the Saints on loan back in August, having scored 14 goals in all competitions in 37 appearances and having occupied a number of positions in Kompany’s attack.

There is no option to purchase from August’s agreement as it is just a straight loan deal with the south coast Premier League outfit, but the groundwork is being put in place to bring Tella to Turf Moor for a number of years.

Quiz: Can you name which club Burnley FC signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 Josh Cullen Club Brugge Anderlecht West Ham Charlton Athletic

Tella is under contract at Southampton until the summer of 2025, where he made 41 appearances before the decision to loan him out for regular game-time.

The Verdict

It appears that Burnley have come to the right decision when it comes to pursuing Tella.

He has proven to be one of the Championship’s top attackers this season and with Premier League experience under his belt, it’s somewhat of a no-brainer to be trying to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, Southampton hold all the cards here and if they get relegated they could want to utilise him in the Championship as they have already seen what kind of an impact he has had at that level.

With the funds Burnley should have though to play with this coming summer, it would be a shock if Tella isn’t a permanent Claret by the end of the window.