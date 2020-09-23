Transfer development boosts Norwich City hopes of keeping top star

Barcelona have moved to sign Ajax full-back Sergino Dest and have agreed personal terms with the player, opting to go for him over Norwich City man Max Aarons, as per 90 min.

The Catalan giants are going through a bit of a rebuild this summer window as Ronald Koeman looks to restore them to the top of La Liga and the European scene.

Indeed, their heavy humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich will live long in the memory whilst Lionel Messi’s future caught a lot of the headlines earlier this summer, and now it is up to Koeman to get Barca back to where they feel they belong.

With that said, he is looking to his native Netherlands to bring in Dest from Ajax and that should mean that Aarons does not make the switch from Norfolk to Catalonia.

The Verdict

Norwich City fans will likely be relieved at this news given the quality of Aarons and his importance to the side.

They’ve seen Jamal Lewis leave the club already this summer for Newcastle United so to lose another flying full-back would have been a real blow.

Of course, he could still be linked with a move away but, for now, it appears rumours have calmed down.