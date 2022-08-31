Transfer details revealed with West Brom set to land 23-year-old

West Brom are set to complete another piece of transfer business this window by bringing in Brandon Thomas-Asante and according to BBC reporter Simon Stone via his Twitter account, it could be a shrewd bit of business.

The Salford player has been impressing in League Two and now looks set to get the chance to try himself in the second tier of English football for the rest of the campaign.

Last year, the forward really caught the eye in the fourth tier by producing eleven goals and four assists in just 34 starts for his club. That led to an average of 0.44 goals or assists per 90 despite his age and he has seemingly caught the eye of teams much higher up the pyramid.

The Baggies then, in their search for a promotion and more firepower in their attack, have turned to Thomas-Asante for a bit of creativity and verve in their football.

Now, it’s been revealed that a deal is close and that it has only cost West Brom a total of £300,000 – which was the buy-out clause in the player’s Salford deal.

A deal will also benefit the League Two side, with a deal to send him to the Hawthorns also likely to see any future deal send some money to Salford too.

If a deal is completed then, it should be enough for Salford to potentially try and find a late replacement – and will also be a cheap enough deal to allow the Baggies to continue their own transfer search before the window comes to a close.

The Verdict

When you look at the fee involved in signing Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford, you have to question why no other team took the risk and signed him.

He’s looked a really exciting prospect at League Two level and has been capable of winning games on his own. He’s been electric for his current club and has certainly earned a shot at trying his luck higher up the pyramid. When you consider his age too, you’d have to think the potential is there for him to get even better too.

It’s West Brom who have made the move though and look to be landing the forward. At just £300,000, that is mere pocket change to a Championship side and is a really good bit of business in that it hasn’t cost them a fortune if it doesn’t work and if it does, it has been a steal of a deal. All-round, it is a shrewd signing for the Baggies.

It’s just a question of why no other team that was aware of his buy-out decided to have a go and try and sign him when you think about just how cheap this deal has been for Steve Bruce’s team.