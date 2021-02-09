Transfer details involving Watford and Newcastle United emerge after failed deal

Newcastle United are reported by Football Insider to have blocked Matty Longstaff’s potential move to Watford in the January, as they are said to be still furious with the club’s owners, the Pozzo family.

The Hornets had originally made a move to sign the promising young midfielder on loan from the Toon in a transfer which was in theory set to trigger Nathaniel Chalobah joining Leicester City and Hamza Choudhury swapping the Foxes for St James’ Park.

However the deals involving both Chalobah and Choudhury fell through in the final stages of the window due to the strained relationship between both Watford and Newcastle.

The bad blood between the two stretches back to when the Pozzo’s other club, Udinese, made a very public pursuit to sign Longstaff, resulting in the Italian outfit making a contract offer for the 20-year-old, who at the time had just a few months remaining on his deal in the North East.

In time since then, the player signed a new two-year contract with his current club, however it is said that the Toon are yet to forgive the Pozzo family for their previous conduct that seemingly unsettled the youngster.

The Verdict

It seems that the club’s controversial owners have once again made the headlines for all the wrong reasons from a Watford perspective as their conduct has scuppered their chances of signing a player with huge potential.

Longstaff would have added some much needed quality to the centre of the park for the Hornets and could have given them the edge in games that are close fought.

Ultimately the buck falls upon the hierarchy at Vicarage Road and if they have any wishes to resurrect a deal for the Newcastle man, they’ll have to build bridges with his club.

All in all this story once again sheds light on the disarray that the Pozzo family have brought to Watford and is yet another example of their controversial dealings since arriving at the club back in 2012.