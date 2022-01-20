Transfer details involving Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City come to light

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have enquired about taking Cardiff City centre back Aden Flint on loan, as per a recent report by The Star.

It is said that the Owls made their enquiry prior to agreeing a deal with Preston North End for the temporary signing of Jordan Storey until the end of the season.

Flint has been a regualr for the Bluebirds this season and is said to be a player that the South Wales outfit have no intention of allowing out on loan at this current time.

Wednesday had been in the market for a new central defender for quite some time and viewed the 32-year-old as a potential candidate that could help to ease their injury worries at the heart of the backline.

Sunderland are also said to have enquired about the veteran who is due to see his current contract at the Cardiff City Stadium expire at the end of the season.

Therefore the Owls could well revisit their interest in six months time if the defender ends up as a free agent.

The Verdict

Flint would have certainly been a good addition for a club that is at Sky Bet League One level but at the same time Storey is an equally good signing.

Wednesday needed to get someone in and they have done just that, so no one will be wondering what might have been.

In reality signing Flint at this stage of the campaign was always going to be unlikely, so it will be interesting to see if they go back in for him in the future.

There’s no doubt he would be solid addition, so perhaps Wednesday will keep tabs on his situation at Cardiff as his contract continues to run down towards expiry in South Wales.