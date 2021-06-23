Transfer details involving Sheffield United ace emerge amidst Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal interest

Napoli are said to be keen on pursuing a loan to buy deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this summer, as per a recent report by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is stated further in the report that the Norwegian has been identified by the Italian club’s director of football, Cristiano Giuntoli, as someone who can give a good degree of balance and quality to their current team.

As exclusively reported by Football League World in recent days, the Naples outfit are currently battling the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to sign the 23-year-old this summer following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is said to have given the potential deal his approval and wants to have his full squad assembled at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by 15th July in order to prepare adequately for pre-season.

The Blades want £35 million for the player that they signed back in January of last year, but Napoli are said to only be interested in a loan deal that will have an obligation to buy after one season in Italy.

Berge currently has three years remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It seems to me like it will only be a matter of time before Berge departs the Steel City and I think he would be really keen on a move to Napoli.

However the Italian side are slightly hampering themselves by insisting on an initial loan deal for the midfielder, with other interested parties seemingly more keen on a permanent deal straight away.

Berge will have now settled in England since his move to Sheffield and may well be more inclined to want to remain in the country that he has called home for the best part of a year.

A move to the Premier League appears to be more likely, with the likes of Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal all arguably having more pulling power that the Italian club.