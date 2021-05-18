Transfer details involving Norwich City and Leicester City become clearer

Norwich City could well be in line to receive a transfer windfall from the deal that took James Maddison to Leicester City, with the Eastern Daily Press reporting that the club could be handed a six figure fee.

The payment is solely dependent on if the Foxes qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season or not, with Brendan Rodgers having led his side to third place in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

Norwich originally inserted the clause in the deal which took Maddison from Carrow Road to the King Power Stadium back in the summer of 2018 and will be hoping that it comes to fruition over the next few weeks as the campaign draws to a close for the newly crowned FA Cup winners in the top flight.

The Canaries are also said to be set to receive some money via add ons in the deal if Maddison features at the Euros for England and if he makes another big money move, with bigger clubs having been linked with his signature in the past.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Maddison played over 50 games for the club over the course of a two year spell at Carrow Road after joining from Coventry City in February 2016.

The Verdict

This is a great bit of business that was conducted by Norwich and it appears that their endeavour to include future clauses in the deal that took Maddison to Leicester could finally pay off.

It’ll be another welcome boost to the club’s coffers and is another shining example of how well the Canaries operate in the current transfer landscape.

The money they recieve will undoubtedly be put towards next season’s playing budget and as a result it could well directly contribute to bringing new players to the club this summer.

Their former player continues to excel in the Midlands and Norwich will only be too happy to reap the financial rewards that come with that success.