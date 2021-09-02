Transfer details emerge following Deadline Day drama at Sunderland

Doncaster Rovers saw a deadline day move for Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien collapse due to an error with the paperwork, as per a recent report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Donny are said to have had an agreement in place to take the Irishman on loan for the rest of the season, until they saw the deal collapse following a mistake on the paperwork that was submitted by Sunderland, which delayed the entire transaction until after the 11pm deadline.

As a result of this, it was ruled that the deal could not go ahead and despite an appeal on Wednesday from Doncaster, the verdict remained the same and O’Brien will now remain at the Stadium of Light until January at least.

After initially being given hope that an appeal would go through, it was later revealed that their efforts had failed, which means Richie Wellens has a squad that is one man short of his original target.

O’Brien has already featured five times for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals in the process, with all his strikes coming in the Carabao Cup so far.

The Verdict

This could have been a good move for O’Brien this summer, however it appears that the necessary requirements for the deal to go through simply weren’t met by the two clubs.

He will now be forced to stay in the North East and fight for his starting place with the Black Cats despite voicing his frustrations a few weeks ago.

This whole turn of events is sure to be demoralising for the player himself but it is something which has happened time and time again in many transfer windows.

He now has to simply knuckle down and see what the January transfer window brings as a lot can change in football very quickly, particularly at Sunderland.