Burnley winger Darko Churlinov is in talks with Schalke over a return to Germany ahead of the summer transfer window.

Will Churlinov leave Burnley?

There was excitement when the 22-year-old arrived at Turf Moor in the summer, as Churinov has good pedigree, having featured for Stuttgart and Schalke over the years in the top two divisions in German football.

However, his time at Turf Moor hasn’t really gone to plan. It should be noted that injuries have restricted the impact the attacker could make, but he has featured just seven times in the league for Vincent Kompany this season.

Therefore, with the Clarets having won the Championship title and returned to the Premier League, it seemed unlikely that Churlinov would manage to force his way into the XI moving forward.

And, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, discussions have taken place between Burnley and Schalke over a move for the North Macedonia international.

“News Churlinov: Yes, Schalke is working on his return! There was a dinner between Reis, Knäbel, Churlinov & Zalazar last night. Talks with Burnley ongoing and positive. Last details (salary issues) have to be clarified. The plan: One-year-loan with an obligation to buy for Schalke 04!”

Churlinov will be hoping that Schalke win their battle to stay in the Bundesliga, with the side currently second from bottom in the table, although two wins in three games has lifted the side to just one point of the relegation play-off place, with four fixtures left to play.

The 22-year-old could be involved for the final time as a Burnley player when they take on Cardiff City at home this weekend.

A move would suit all parties

It’s fair to say that Churlinov’s move hasn’t really worked out, but a lot of that is down to the fact that there is a lot of quality ahead of him in the pecking order at Turf Moor, so he has found it difficult to get near the XI, and that means he will obviously struggle for minutes next season in the Premier League.

With that in mind, a move is exactly what Churlinov needs to get his career back on track, and Schalke is a club that he knows well. Plus, whilst Burnley won’t get a fee initially, the fact it’s an obligation means they will get money down the line.

So, this seems as though it’s a deal that will work out for Burnley, Schalke and the player, and it’s one that will get finalised pretty quickly in the window, although it will be interesting to see if a potential relegation for Schalke changes things.