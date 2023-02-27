Transfer detail emerges that could see Newcastle United beat West Ham and Wolves in race for Bristol City player

Newcastle United have become frontrunners in the race to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City this summer, as per Football Insider.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also waiting to pounce in the summer transfer window, but a clever transfer offering appears to have given the Magpies the edge.

Newcastle could gain the upper hand over the above trio of Premier League clubs, if they agree to send Scott back to Bristol City on loan next season.

Considering the depth available to Eddie Howe on Tyneside right now, that could work and with Scott not expecting to walk into the side as a regular starter in the Premier League next season it should suit both parties.

It would not reflect well on the Magpies and the financial muscle that they have these days if they were to lose out on Scott to a smaller top-flight side and see him thrive against them in the coming years.

Knowledge of that situation may allow Bristol City to call the shots, and one of those shots may well be ensuring they agree to send Scott back to them.

A player of the 19-year-old’s quality increases the Robins’ chances of success in 2023/24 even if he is no longer a permanent option and while recouping a hefty fee it would represent smart business.

The Verdict

Scott may have some reservations about playing under Eddie Howe after the events of his time in the Bournemouth youth setup.

However, that was a long time ago now, and the Magpies would likely be able to offer him a more enticing financial package than the other trio of top-flight clubs.

Outside of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton the Magpies’ midfield options, for where they want to be in the future, are not wholly convincing and that state of affairs could go some way to persuading Scott to sign, for a belief that he could establish himself in the first team in the not too distant future.