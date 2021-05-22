Transfer decision made on Norwich player ahead of 2021/22 season

Experienced Norwich City defender Timm Klose will be returning to Carrow Road for pre-season after Basel opted not to take a permanent option up on him, the Swiss club confirmed.

Klose joined Norwich back in January 2016 when they were in the Premier League, but he could not help save the Canaries from relegation and for the next three seasons he played a regular part in attempts to get out of the Championship.

The Swiss centre-back suffered a bad knee injury at the start of the 2019-20 campaign though, which restricted him to just seven Premier League outings and the decision was made to loan him back to Basel in his native country back in October.

The 33-year-old played 28 times in the league for the club, scoring twice, but they’re opting not to turn the loan deal into a permanent one.

And with Klose still having a year left on his Norwich contract, he could potentially be re-introduced into the fold now that the Canaries are back in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Considering there was an option to make the move permanent in his loan to Basel, it would be a surprise to see Klose come back into the fold under Daniel Farke – but you can never say never.

Klose has proven that he’s gotten over his knee injury from 2019 to play the majority of Basel’s games this season and he could be seen as a useful, experienced back-up option to Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and whoever else Farke has to choose from next season.

No doubt Norwich fans would like to see Klose perhaps get another chance next season but for now his future remains up in the air.