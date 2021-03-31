Transfer decision made on 26-y/o Swansea City man

DC United have made the decision to recall Paul Arriola after his difficult loan spell with Swansea City in the Championship.

The USA international, who had starred in MLS over the years, arrived at the Welsh club in the winter window, looking to play his part in helping Steve Cooper’s side to promotion.

However, that hasn’t happened, with injuries not helping the 26-year-old, although he still struggled to get chances under the boss.

And, according to Wales Online, it has now been decided that Arriola will return to his parent club, who have made the decision to bring him back.

Therefore, he won’t be involved for the trip to Birmingham on Good Friday, or for the remainder of the campaign, meaning he departs having made just three substitute appearances for Swansea.

Arriola was the second addition from MLS after Jordan Morris, who suffered a serious knee injury that ended his season shortly after signing.

The focus for Cooper will be on preparing the team for the fixture at St. Andrew’s, with Swansea looking to close the gap on Watford in the race for automatic promotion.

The verdict

This looked like a decent signing on paper for the Swans, as Arriola arrived with decent pedigree and at a good age.

But, it just hasn’t worked out, so this is a decision that is understandable from both clubs. In truth, he won’t be missed as Cooper hadn’t been keen on using the player anyway.

Nevertheless, it’s still leaves the squad a man short for the run-in, with Swansea’s January window not looking good in hindsight.

