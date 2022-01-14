Transfer decision involving Portsmouth and Arsenal comes to light

It has been revealed by The News that Miguel Azeez is set to cut short his loan spell with Portsmouth in order to return to Arsenal this month.

The Gunners are said to be unhappy about the lack of game time that their young prospect has been afforded on the South Coast and as a result he will now be making an early return to the Emirates Stadium as they seek to cut short his deal.

Azeez originally joined Pompey on a season long loan and was understandably keen to get started in what is a very competitive division.

However he has struggled to make an impression under Danny Cowley at Fratton Park and in the end was only afforded 10 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side.

The expected departure of the midfielder only adds to the list of players that have departed or will be departing the club this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Lassana Diarra? Real Madrid Chelsea Le Havre Arsenal

Ellis Harrison has signed for Fleetwood Town, Gassan Ahadme has moved to Burton Albion and Paul Downing has been loaned to Rochdale.

The Verdict

This is a sad end to a loan which could have turned out so much better for everyone involved.

The signing of Azeez was seen as a coup by many as he arrived at Fratton Park last summer, however he sadly went on to rarely make an impact even when he was afforded a rare appearance under Cowley and co.

For many reasons it didn’t work out and as a result Arsenal have become more and more frustrated about the situation.

The hope will be now that they can find him a club to go to for the second half of the season, as he is at a stage of his career where he could do without being left on the bench every week.