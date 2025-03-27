This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough look certain to be heading for a big summer transfer window.

Boro have a number of loan players that will be returning to their parent clubs at the end of the season, whilst there are certain areas of Michael Carrick's squad that are in obvious need of improvement.

As such, Middlesbrough's team appears set to undergo a major overhaul during the summer, regardless of whether they are plying their trade in the Championship, or perhaps even the Premier League next term - if things go according to plan between now and the end of the season, that is.

"£15m+" - Middlesbrough summer transfer prediction made involving Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg

We asked our Middlesbrough fan pundit, Jasper Hudson: 'If you could make two predictions for something that will happen with your club in the summer transfer window, what would they be and why?'

Hudson said: "One prediction for the summer transfer window would be that we'd receive bids of £15m and upwards for both Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney.

"I think another thing that could happen is maybe someone comes in and makes an offer for Tommy Conway. I think Hackney, obviously playing again for England U21's and scored vs Portugal.

"You've obviously got Rav van den Berg; we've had interest in them before, so I wouldn't be at all surprised if offers came in. I think £15m would be the figure for both of them."

Hackney has been the subject of increasing transfer interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace, with Football Insider claiming that the Eagles have sent scouts to watch the central midfielder numerous times this season, and are preparing to move for him in the summer.

As for Van den Berg, the 20-year-old Dutch youth international defender is also understood to have been tracked by Palace, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that they could look to the Boro centre-back as a long-term replacement for Marc Guehi.

"Natural leader" - Middlesbrough warned to expect summer transfer interest in Tommy Conway

One of the real positives of Middlesbrough's season so far has been the form and impact made by £4.5m summer signing, Tommy Conway.

The 22-year-old Scotland international has already surpassed double-digit Championship goals in his debut season on Teesside, that's despite injury woes keeping him sidelined for a considerable amount of time during the first few weeks of 2025.

"But, the reason I think someone, maybe a bit more of an out there prediction, but that someone could make an offer for Tommy Conway is just how impressive he is," Hudson continued.

Tommy Conway's 24/25 Championship stats as of matchday 38 - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Goals per 90 Pass accuracy Touches in opp. box per 90 Avg. match rating 28 11 1 0.60 87.9% 5.67 6.8/10

"He's a natural leader on the pitch, he really does lead from the front and get involved. He's a natural finisher, skillful, his speed I think is quite underrated, and I think he's got a lot of positives.

"He's still young, and obviously he impressed at Bristol City and that's why he got his move to us, and he's just gone on again. So, I wouldn't be surprised if there was interest in him over the summer."