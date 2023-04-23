A dozen Premier League clubs have been in contact with Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye regarding a potential summer switch, according to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness).

The Senegal international has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Blades again this season, recording 14 goals and nine assists in 48 competitive appearances.

Not only has he been crucial in guiding United to a top-two spot but he also played a part in helping the Blades reach the FA Cup semi-final, with his performances attracting interest from several teams this term.

Everton's interest

Everton reportedly had a £25m bid rejected during the winter window, even though the player had just 18 months remaining on his contract at that point.

His deal is continuing to run down, even at this stage, and it remains to be seen whether United are more open to a sale when the summer comes along.

The Toffees, who remain in relegation danger at this point, were in desperate need of more firepower up front during the January transfer window and even brought back Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to provide them with another option up top.

But they were unable to get a deal for him over the line in the end, something that could prove to be costly as Sean Dyche looks to keep the Merseyside outfit above the dotted line.

What stance should Iliman Ndiaye take on a summer move?

Paul Heckingbottom already knows the 23-year-old inside out so if the Blades are promoted to the top flight, it would make sense for him to stay at Bramall Lane.

It's not as if he's tied down to a long-term deal either, so he won't be trapped at United if his side are relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

His contract situation and the fact United are on the verge of sealing automatic promotion is the perfect outcome for him - because he looks set to be playing top-flight football next term regardless of whether he seals a summer exit or not.

It will be an uphill battle for United in their quest to remain afloat in the top flight next season if they get there - but if Ndiaye can thrive in a struggling team - that will only boost his chances of making a move elsewhere next year.

There shouldn't be any disrespect shown to the Blades though, because they have some experienced players who won't be overwhelmed by the prospect of playing at the top level again.