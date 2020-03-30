Transfer claim could hint at Leeds admitting defeat in battle to keep key star: Comment

Among the clubs wanting the season to resume, Leeds United are bound to be one.

The Whites have waited for so long to get back into the Premier League and with them now just a handful of games from achieving exactly that, a global pandemic has struck – typical.

Rightly, the season has been halted and now the wait is on to see when, or indeed if, the campaign will be continued.

In the meantime, though, the stop in play has allowed for transfer rumours to grab headlines more than they perhaps would at this stage of the season and, indeed, one concerning a defensive addition at Leeds might well cause a few worries amongst Whites fans.

According to the Daily Star, Leeds are interested in Daniel Ayala and, whilst in itself that might not be a bad signing given that he has Premier League experience, the worry for Whites fans will be that it could be an admission of defeat in the race for Ben White.

White has been exceptional this season on loan from Brighton.

Coming in to replace Pontus Jansson, expectations were going to be high but, in all fairness, he has largely exceeded them with his calm approach to bringing the ball out and reading the game.

Naturally, you’d think that Leeds would want to keep him past his loan spell but, at the same time given his impressive campaign, you can see why he might end up elsewhere for next season and it could be argued that the Whites are looking at a contingency plan here.

Perhaps, of course, it is just Leeds having a back-up and that they have not given up on White yet but, with this transfer rumour in mind, you can also now argue the case that they’re not 100% confident as to what is going to happen with the young star.