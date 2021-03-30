Transfer chase involving Stoke City, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves emerges

Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar is said to be of interest to West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves, with the Express reporting that the Premier League sides are eyeing up a summer move for the Australian international.

The 22-year-old has become a regular under Michael O’Neill this season and has started a total of 37 games across all competitions for the Potters.

Unsurprisingly Souttar’s strong form has attracted interest from elsewhere, with the aforementioned trio said to have been watching the defender over the past few months as they consider making a move for his services when the transfer window swings back open this summer.

Now considered one of their most prized assets after the steps forward he has taken this term, Stoke are expected to want a significant amount of money for the former Dundee United man.

Having originally joined the Championship club back in 2016, the six foot, six inch defender has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

It is no surprise at all to see that Souttar is attracting such interest, as his form has been nothing short of superb for the Potters this term.

I have watched him since his days on loan at Fleetwood Town and he has gradually developed into a promising all round defender that top flight clubs understandably admire.

The main worry for Stoke will be that he has very little length remaining on his current deal, meaning that they could be faced with a decision to make if a bid is forthcoming for his services this summer.

Despite this, I do believe that they could fetch a decent fee for the player, as I can see the club driving a hard bargain as they look to hold onto one of their best players.