This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers have been urged to avoid plotting a potential eleventh-hour move for Todd Cantwell, who has been poised to leave Rangers for much of the summer transfer window.

As first called by Alan Nixon of The Sun on Monday evening - via his exclusive Patreon service - Blackburn could be able to complete the left-field signing of Cantwell on either a loan or permanent basis amid his current Ibrox exile.

Cantwell handed in a transfer request at Rangers last month and has subsequently been banished from Phillipe Clement's first-team proceedings, reportedly training with the club's under-21 side instead.

The winger joined Rangers from Norwich City in January 2023 and had been a key player north of the border before attempting to force his way out of the club this summer. Indeed, it is not the first occasion in which Cantwell's time at a club has gone sour with similar circumstances occurring at the end of his tenure at Carrow Road.

Blackburn Rovers offered Todd Cantwell concern amid transfer claim

Cantwell has previously shone in the Premier League for Norwich and boasts a trio of Championship promotions under his belt, representing appealing pedigree at face value for John Eustace's side.

Cardiff City, who finished 12th in the second-tier last term, were tentatively linked to Cantwell in July and it would come as little surprise to see more potential suitors attempt to take the tricky playmaker back to the Championship before Friday's 11pm deadline.

However, Football League World's resident Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding believes the cons may well outstrip the pros for Cantwell and has warned Blackburn regarding a potential move this week.

"Bit of a tough call this one, I think if you look at Cantwell's record for Rangers and Norwich he more than has the ability to make that impact in the Championship from the number 10 position that Rovers now need to fill with [Sammie, to Ipswich Town] Szmodics gone," Toby explained to Football League World.

Todd Cantwell's stats for Rangers across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 20 6 5 2023/24 44 8 6 Total 64 14 11

"Obviously there's a connection there as well with John Park coming back to Blackburn as head of recruitment this summer after a spell with Rangers, you look at that situation and it does seem as though he might be an attainable target.

"But I think the big concern is why he's a potential target that Rovers could bring in given the way the situation seems to have soured for him at Rangers. It doesn't really feel like that's the first time it's happened for him looking back to his Norwich days as well.

"I think when that's happened a couple of times, I am conscious about what impact that could have at Blackburn if there was to be a repeat of that again. So with that in mind, I do wonder if there are more suitable targets out there who Blackburn might be better off pursuing over this one.

Rangers' Todd Cantwell could be a risk worth taking for Blackburn Rovers

Toby is justified in making reference to some of the risks which would be attached to signing Cantwell, but his pedigree and proven class may just suggest the winger is worth taking the gamble on.

Now aged 26, Cantwell is at a prime age where he must strive to revitalise his career and he possesses the requisite quality to flourish in a fresh environment, too. His ability is a cause for little doubt and Championship supporters up and down the country have seen with their own eyes the havoc he can wreak at this level when firing on all cylinders. When you consider he has done it in the top-flight too, the case only grows stronger.

Related Blackburn Rovers poised to beat QPR and Celtic in transfer race Blackburn Rovers are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool youngster Owen Beck

There can be no beating around the bush and the move would very much represent a bold choice of high reward - potentially, that is, over high risk.

But with Blackburn having lost last season's top scorer Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich, acquiring Cantwell for potentially nothing on loan or a cut-price deal could offer their attack a fresh dynamic in the aftermath of the Republic of Ireland international's departure - even if he would not exactly be a direct, like-for-like replacement.