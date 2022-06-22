Transfer boost Stoke City secured with recent player agreement identified

Stoke City removed a buy-out clause in Lewis Baker’s contract when the midfielder signed a new deal with the club, manager Michael O’Neill has revealed.

Baker joined the Potters from Chelsea on a permanent basis back in the January transfer window, signined a contract until the summer of 2024 with the Championship club.

The midfielder has impressed during his first few months with O’Neill’s side, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances for the Potters.

As a result, Stoke have moved quickly earlier this summer, to extend Baker’s contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Now it seems another benefit of that agreement, is the removal of a buy-out clause in the deal, that would have forced the Potters to accept any bid for the 27-year-old worth more than a certain amount.

Speaking about the significance of the new contract that Stoke have agreed with Baker, O’Neill told the club’s official website: “It was very important. When we took Lewis we took him on a free and there was a buy-out clause in that contract that we had to agree to.

“Tying him to a longer contract means that’s no longer there. I think everyone saw the impact that Lewis had when he came to the club and the goals he brought to the team.

“What he also brings is a real desire and you see that every day on the training pitch. How he goes about being a professional footballer he is a great example to younger players as well.”

As well as securing new contracts for the likes of Baker and striker Jacob Brown, Stoke have been busy in the transfer market already this summer.

Centre back Aden Flint and midfielder Josh Laurent have joined permanently from Cardiff and Reading respectively, while Arsenal right-back Harry Clarke has made a season-long loan move to the Potters.

The Verdict

This feels like a really important bit of business from Stoke with regards to Baker’s future.

While that buy-out clause is part of the contract, there would always have been an uncertainty that they could have suddenly lost the midfielder, had a club met the fee required to trigger that clause.

Now however, that will not be a concern for Stoke, meaning they are in complete control when it comes to negotiating any offers, since there is no set to fee they will have to accept whether they want to or not.

As a result, it looks as though Stoke have put down something of a statement of intent here, and this will undoubtedly be welcome news for anyone associated with the club.