Transfer boost provided for Birmingham, Middlesbrough and West Brom in pursuit of Manchester United player

Premier League outfit Manchester United would prefer to send young talent Hannibal Mejbri to the Championship between now and the end of the summer transfer window despite interest from elsewhere, according to L’Equipe.

FC Andorra are the latest side believed to be interested in luring him away from Old Trafford, with the Spanish second-tier side making a loan-to-buy offer for the Tunisia international.

This temporary deal would automatically become permanent if they were to win promotion to the top flight of Spanish football, with a €25m option on the table being activated if that was to happen.

Despite this eye-watering amount for the 19-year-old though, the Red Devils may be keen to keep hold of him at this stage and would prefer to send him out to the second tier after temporarily offloading Tahith Chong to Birmingham City last summer.

The Blues are also interested in taking Mejbri to St Andrew’s but they aren’t alone in their quest to do so, with Middlesbrough, Millwall and John Eustace’s side’s local rivals West Bromwich Albion also previously reported to have been keen on a temporary deal.

And despite FC Andorra pushing hard to try and get an agreement over the line, it’s one of the four English sides who look to be most likely to sign him at this stage with United’s reported stance now revealed.

The Verdict:

He could be an excellent addition for most interested sides, with Birmingham potentially benefitting from having another creator in their team to give them something different in the final third.

Eustace may be reluctant to bring someone like him in because it could mean less game time for the West Midlands side’s own prospects like Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham – but the United man would bring a bit of extra quality.

Local rivals Albion may also benefit from having him in as someone who could be an alternative to John Swift – and a bit of extra attacking firepower wouldn’t be a bad thing for Steve Bruce’s side who have already lost the likes of Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore to injury troubles.

Boro, on the other hand, need an attacking midfielder, a striker and a centre-back to finish off their incoming transfer business for the summer and although they have also brought in Alex Mowatt, more depth is needed.

And having Mejbri in will only boost his and Mowatt’s performance levels, potentially enabling both to have more of an impact than Marcus Tavernier did last season.

Replacing Tavernier is important – and he’s arguably needed at Boro, the Baggies and Blues more than Gary Rowett’s side at this stage, though they could welcome yet another attacking addition following the departure of Jed Wallace this summer.