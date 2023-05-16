Watford youngster Adrian Blake has turned down another contract offer from the Hornets and is edging towards the exit door at Vicarage Road, according to a report from Standard Sport.

The 17-year-old was given his league debut by Chris Wilder on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign - and is seemingly nearing a full first-team breakthrough with the player making two senior appearances in all competitions this term.

But this seemingly hasn't been enough to tempt the teenager to extend his stay in Hertfordshire amid interest from a number of Premier League teams.

Blake's scholarship at the club is due to expire this summer and that will give him the freedom to join another team, although the side that does poach him will need to pay compensation for his services.

Who is interested in Adrian Blake?

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Blake is "expected" to receive offers from top-flight clubs in the coming weeks, something that could be a real blow to the Hornets in their quest to keep hold of him with his current side guaranteed to be in the Championship next season.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the talented youngster, although it's unclear at this stage whether any will follow up their interest.

He may even be able to secure a move abroad if he fancies it - and it seems as though he's open to making the move away from England.

Was this the right decision to turn down a new contract?

It's difficult to answer this question fairly without seeing the details of the deal.

However, he should be looking to stay at Vicarage Road if he's earning a decent wage because there look set to be plenty of first-team opportunities for him to explore in the next season or two.

The rise of Ryan Andrews may encourage new boss Valerien Ismael to take a chance on some of the club's youngsters and Blake is certainly someone who could benefit from that.

At 17, you feel the teenager doesn't need to make a move away from Hertfordshire yet, because he still has plenty of developing to do and seems to be in good hands at Vicarage Road.

However, the chance to work with higher-quality players and at higher-class facilities may tempt Blake away from his current side, although it remains to be seen how much game time he would get at a top-tier giant like Spurs.

This is one reason why he needs to think very carefully about his future - because his decision to stay or leave could determine the success of his career.