Transfer boost for Bristol City as they appoint former Premier League scout to key role

Bristol City have appointed former Southampton scout Adam Griffin to a key position in their recruitment team.

As reported by Bristol Live, the Robins former head of scouting Mervyn Day left the club last year and while Griffin is not taking on his role, it is understood that he has already impressed with his work.

Griffin has worked at Southampton in the past as a scout, while he has also taken up recruitment roles with Charlton Athletic, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

He has been working with Bristol City for a number of months now, but the report states that his role has been expanded to include overseeing important transfer business.

The link between Griffin and the Ashton Gate club goes beyond his new job though, as he is actually the second cousin of boss Lee Johnson.

The verdict

Adding such a level of experience and insight to their scouting team can only be a bonus to the Robins as they look to improve their squad again next season.

They are still in with for promotion to the Premier League this season of course, but recruitment is an area they can do better in.

Moves for Kasey Palmer and Rodri have not worked out, while it remains to be seen whether the £8m spent on 18-year-old Han-Noah Massengo will pay off.