Transfer boost emerges for AFC Bournemouth and Fulham on 21-year-old

Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo has turned down multiple offers from Belgian clubs and is likely to return to England this summer, according to an update from reporter Will Unwin.

The Welsh winger plied his trade with Cercle Brugge on loan from the German side during the 2021/22 campaign, recording 10 goals and two assists in 27 appearances for the Belgian side.

Despite enjoying success in the country though, it looks as though he will be returning to the United Kingdom in the coming months, though any interested side will need to fork out a fee to lure the 21-year-old away from the Veltins Arena with his contract not expiring until 2023.

Quiz: The big AFC Bournemouth striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cherries fan

1 of 25 How many goals did Dominic Solanke score in the Championship this season? 25 27 29 31

That hasn’t deterred promoted outfits AFC Bournemouth and Fulham though, with the duo likely to have an increased amount of funds to play with during the summer window after winning their returns to the Premier League at the end of 2021/22.

Following Cercle Brugge’s decision not to make the Matondo agreement a permanent deal, something they had the option to do, that has allowed the English sides to enter the race with Club Brugge also thought to be keeping tabs on his situation.

The latter may be at a disadvantage in this race though with a return to the UK now looking likely, having plied his trade Cardiff, Manchester City and Stoke City, making senior appearances for the latter.

Unwin added that Vincent Kompany was also interested in the Welshman, potentially making him a future target for Burnley when he arrives at Turf Moor.

The Verdict:

Considering his goalscoring form during the 2021/22 season, it will be interesting to see whether he can translate that from the Belgian top tier to the Premier League, something that may be a tall order.

You feel Matondo may benefit from one season in the second tier to build momentum and confidence ahead of a potential top-tier campaign, so a move to the Vitality Stadium or Craven Cottage may not be beneficial at this stage.

However, he may get plenty of first-team opportunities at the latter if they focus on adding another advanced midfielder as opposed to strengthening their wing area, because he could potentially climb above Neeksens Kebano in the pecking order.

He may become a regular starter on the south coast as well, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up. In terms of remaining in the top flight, the Cottagers may have more money to spend in the window, potentially boosting their chances of remaining afloat.

Money doesn’t always guarantee success though, as they found out during the 2018/19 season when they spent heavily but were relegated despite that. If both options come up, it will be a tricky one for the winger to weigh up.