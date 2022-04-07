Transfer bombshell revealed involving Hull City and Brentford after loan agreement

Championship club Hull City do have the option to make loanee Marcus Forss’ move from Brentford permanent, according to a report from Hull Live.

The 22-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium in January with his first-team opportunities in the English capital limited, recording just seven Premier League appearances this term before his temporary move to East Yorkshire.

He has been a semi-regular figure in the second tier since his move, an addition that would have been seen as a coup by many after being linked with several sides before the winter transfer window opened.

Previously looking as though they would be looking for bargains and cheap loanees, Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the start of the year has been a game-changer for the Tigers who were previously plodding along with the Allam family despite being put up for sale way back in 2014.

This has turned the Forss deal from the dream into a reality and although it was previously known that fellow loanee Allahyar Sayyadmanesh had a £2m clause in his agreement to make his move a longer-term one on the expiration of his temporary spell, it was unclear as to whether they had a permanent option for the Finn as well.

Hull Live believes the second-tier side does, although it’s currently unclear the fee they would need to pay to lure him away from Thomas Frank’s side beyond the end of this term.

The Verdict:

The forward may not have made the impact he would have wanted to at Hull up until now – but his seven goals in 20 competitive appearances this term is not something to be sniffed at.

Because of his pedigree and promise, it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Ilicali sanctioned a permanent move for the Finn even if he doesn’t make that much of an impact between now and the end of this term.

Shota Arveladze could have a say in this deal – but the second-tier outfit’s owner seems to be very hands-on and that may boost the striker’s chances of signing permanently, something that may boost his career hopes with his parent club likely to remain in the top tier next season.

At 22, he needs as much first-team football under his belt as possible and there may be plenty of chances for him to be involved at Hull with Tom Eaves out of contract at the end of the season and Sayyadmanesh not guaranteed to sign permanently.

In the end, the price tag inserted into the agreement for Forss may determine whether they pursue this longer-term investment or not – but if they don’t – the 22-year-old will still have plenty of teams interested in him.