Transfer blow for Blackburn as Liverpool winger sends message after signing new deal

Liverpool winger and former Blackburn Rovers loanee Harvey Elliott has revealed he wants to stay at Anfield to fight for a first-team place, after signing a new long-term deal with the Merseyside club.

18-year-old Elliott joined Tony Mowbray’s side on loan last season to continue his development – and started regularly with Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton in attack as he made 41 appearances in the Championship.

During this time, he scored seven goals and recorded an impressive 11 assists, becoming a vital supplier to prolific forward Armstrong and proving to be one of the Lancashire side’s key players despite only being 18.

The higher or lower Blackburn Rovers transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Was Bradley Dack's £765,000 transfer fee higher or lower than Sam Gallagher's? Higher Lower

The winger joined Liverpool in July 2019 as a promising 16-year-old and after making such a good impression at Ewood Park, Jurgen Klopp has decided to tie the Englishman down to a new long-term contract, although the length of this deal remains undisclosed.

With his scintillating performances in the Championship last term, Klopp now has a decision to make. Although he could be tempted to retain Elliott and see him flourish in the first team, he is unlikely to get past the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Another loan spell, therefore, could be the best step for his development and Blackburn already moved earlier in the summer to try and secure his services again, according to Anfield Central.

The teenager has other ideas though – and is fully focused on his current club going into next season.

Speaking to the official club website on his short-term goals after signing this fresh deal, Elliott said: “I think that’s got to be everyone’s aim: to get in the team. To get in and around it at least.

“It’s not going to come easily; there’s a great bunch of boys here and great talent. But it’s down to me to work hard.

“I believe in myself that I can do it. I just want to be around the team, support everyone and be there if needed.”

The Verdict:

Blackburn Rovers finished in 15th place last season and despite having a decent enough start to the last campaign, that could deter Jurgen Klopp from sending the 18-year-old to Lancashire again.

The German will either want the youngster to be competing in a lower-half Premier League team or Championship promotion-challengers if he decides to send him out on loan again, and with Adam Armstrong heavily linked with a move away, Rovers may not be competing for a top-six spot next season.

As per the Anfield Central report that detailed Blackburn’s contact with Liverpool, Brentford have also expressed their interest. The Bees were promoted to the Premier League in May and with this new league status, they could end up winning the race for the promising winger.