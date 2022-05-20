Transfer blow for AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Huddersfield Town emerges

Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill is set to get the opportunity to impress at parent side Chelsea in the coming months, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Currently plying his trade at the John Smith’s Stadium, the 19-year-old has played an integral part in guiding the Terriers to the play-off final following their 2-1 win against Luton Town on aggregate.

Although some would argue they were lucky to win the second leg following the Hatters’ first-half dominance, Huddersfield have been reasonably solid at the back this term, transforming themselves from relegation candidates to genuine promotion contenders.

His progress certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with the Terriers thought to be interested in luring him back to West Yorkshire if they win promotion back to the top flight following a three-year absence.

Considering they are just one game away from top-tier football again, they could potentially be in pole position to land him once more, though it remains to be seen whether his parent side are tempted to cash in permanently.

However, the Terriers have company in their quest to take him away from Stamford Bridge with recently promoted sides AFC Bournemouth and Fulham also reported to be keeping tabs on his current situation.

With this, there looked set to be a bitter battle for his signature with other English top-flight clubs and clubs from across Europe having the teenager on their radar but according to the Evening Standard, he will have the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel.

The Verdict:

The uncertainty surrounding the Blues at this stage with sanctions on Roman Abramovich may have made a move complicated in the coming months anyway, especially if the Russian owner remains owner through the summer window.

That looks unlikely – but with the 2022/23 season starting earlier than usual because of the World Cup – teams will want to bring in recruits a lot earlier and this could mean a deal for Colwill is undesirable at this stage.

And although he is a great prospect, the fact he doesn’t have a wealth of experience in the top tier may also play a part in teams potentially opting to look at alternatives instead, so the defender may be the real loser from this situation.

He may be a promising player – but it doesn’t look as though he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet in the English capital and at this stage of his career – he could benefit from playing every week.

The 19-year-old still has time on his side but if he is to fulfil his potential, he may have to do that away from Stamford Bridge with many other sides probably able to offer him much more playing time than his parent club.