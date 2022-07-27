Transfer blow emerges for West Brom, Huddersfield, Luton, Bristol City and others as Newcastle take transfer decision

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson is set to remain at St James’ Park this summer despite widespread EFL interest in the 19-year-old, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a fruitful first half of the season in the Magpies’ Under-23 squad before joining then-League Two outfit Bristol Rovers on loan during the January transfer window.

Recording eight goals and five assists in 21 league appearances, he proved to be a crucial asset for Joey Barton’s side as his presence played a huge part in guiding the Gas back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

With this, he looked set to take two steps up the football pyramid and ply his trade in the Championship during this upcoming campaign with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Luton Town, Huddersfield, Bristol City and Millwall all believed to have been interested in luring Anderson away from Tyneside temporarily.

Spending the pre-season period with the Magpies’ first team though, his future continued to look uncertain, though he did publicly admit he was open to a loan move and that looked set to provide a boost to those teams that held hopes of bringing him in.

However, Eddie Howe’s side would prefer to keep him in and around the first team at this stage with another loan deal unlikely to be sanctioned before the summer window closes.

The Verdict:

Considering how much he contributed in the final third for Barton’s side, it will be a blow to many sides that they weren’t able to secure an agreement for his services because he could have been a game-changer if he adapted well to life in the second tier.

It may have been a big ask for the teenager to make two steps up and have the same impact he did at the Memorial Stadium – but he adapted well from youth football to the fourth tier and that was a good sign.

You can’t blame the Magpies for wanting to retain him because he could easily establish himself as a bright spark for them during 2022/23 – and may even be a crucial asset to have off the bench when they are in need of a fresh injection of energy.

For the player though, will this latest decision benefit his development? In fairness, there are no guarantees he would be a regular starter at Albion and the Lions with John Swift available for the former and summer signings Zian Flemming and George Honeyman in line to start for the latter.

But he may have had a better chance of playing more if he had moved down to the second tier, so it remains to be seen whether that decision to retain him is the right decision.