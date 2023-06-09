Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is unwilling to make the move to League One at this stage amid interest from Reading, according to the Evening Standard.

Football Insider reported last week that the Royals were looking to beat others to his signature following Hull City's decision to opt against making a permanent move for the 24-year-old.

The Tigers secured two loan deals for the stopper in recent seasons, but Matt Ingram is a first-team option at Liam Rosenior's disposal and they are also hoping to lure Karl Darlow to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis.

Unfortunately for the Chelsea man, his injury woes have probably cost him a permanent switch to East Yorkshire, but he may not be short of offers this summer.

What is the latest on Nathan Baxter's Chelsea future?

Baxter has been told that he can leave Stamford Bridge this summer - and that means he will be a free agent with his contract set to expire.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy are both available as first-team options for Mauricio Pochettino and there's a potential chance that Marcus Bettinelli could stay too.

The Blues also have some of their youngster stoppers they could call on if required and with Baxter turning 25 in November, it's probably time for him to move on.

Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa are believed to be interested in luring him away from the English capital - and are currently leading the race for him according to the Evening Standard.

It would have been brilliant for the Royals if they were able to recruit someone of his quality because they will be looking to get themselves back to the Championship at the first time of asking - and someone who has already played regularly in the second tier is likely to be a real asset in the division below.

They are certainly in need of bringing in a number-one stopper with Dean Bouzanis not doing enough to secure a starting spot and Jokull Andresson potentially not ready to start regularly just yet.

Joe Lumley was a decent asset for the Royals and is available on a free transfer, but they should probably be looking to target another goalkeeper as they look to move on from relegation.

A fresh start would be ideal and if they can bring in some new faces to shake things up, that could help them to push for promotion.

That's why a move for Baxter would have been ideal and this is a realistic signing considering the 24-year-old probably wouldn't have needed to relocate if he had made the move to Berkshire, but you can understand why he wouldn't want to drop down to the third tier.

But this latest update can't be too much of a blow considering they probably have other goalkeepers on their shortlist.