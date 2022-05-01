Transfer blow emerges for Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in chase for EFL star

Bristol City teenager Alex Scott has admitted he wants to prioritise playing time over a move to the Premier League at this stage, speaking candidly on his future to Bristol World.

The 18-year-old has been a regular starter under Nigel Pearson this term, making 36 league appearances prior to today’s clash against Hull City and recording four goals and two assists in the process, proving to be a shining light during a poor campaign for the Robins.

Not only can he operate as an advanced midfielder – but he has also played at wing-back this season as a versatile operator and after signing a new four-year contract last summer – could be a key figure at Ashton Gate for years to come.

However, that agreement hasn’t deterred the likes of Leicester City and Everton from taking an interest in his services, with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur recently entering the race as well.

And Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this week that Norwich City are keeping tabs on Scott ahead of a potential summer move, potentially making it difficult for Pearson’s side to retain the teenager beyond the summer.

However, the 18-year-old is in no rush to move on, prioritising first-team football over anything else at this early stage of his career.

He said: “Moving to a Premier League team now or a bigger team you’re only going to be playing Under-23s or sitting on the bench so I think playing week-in-week-out now is definitely benefitting me.

“In the future maybe I’ll push on and play in the Premier League, hopefully with Bristol City but playing week-in-week-out is definitely the best thing for me.”

The Verdict:

If anything, Norwich City’s relegation could potentially put them in pole position for Scott’s signature with a possible increased amount of playing time on offer but whether they would want to spend the £10m potentially required to lure him to Carrow Road remains to be seen.

Fulham secured an eight-figure move for Harry Wilson last year despite their relegation, so there’s still hope of Dean Smith’s side getting a deal over the line for the teenager if they did want to pursue this move.

However, is it worth Scott moving to another second-tier side? Probably not, so he will probably just be focusing on matters at Ashton Gate until he believes he’s ready for a move back up to the top tier.

Based on this season’s performances, the Robins are a mile away from top-tier football despite playing under a promotion-winning manager, so they will need to get themselves sorted very quickly if they want to be challenging for promotion.

Otherwise, they face the likelihood of losing Scott in the next few years, something that seems inevitable at this stage already with teams like Tottenham and Everton keeping a close eye on the midfielder.