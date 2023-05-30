A Champions League side has opened talks with Liverpool regarding a potential permanent switch for Fabio Carvalho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The young midfielder only made the move to Anfield last summer after playing a big part in guiding Fulham back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And although he has appeared for the Reds' first team during the 2022/23 campaign, he hasn't won as much game time as he would have wanted, only making 21 appearances in all competitions despite the fact Jurgen Klopp's side competed in domestic competitions as well as the Champions League.

With this, an exit could potentially be sanctioned when the summer window opens, with no shortage of interest in his signature at this stage.

Which teams are interested in Fabio Carvalho?

Brentford, West Ham and recently promoted Burnley are all believed to be keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential approach, with all three able to offer him the chance to play in the English top flight next season.

The Clarets are in real need of new players after seeing some key loanees depart including Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Nathan Tella, both of whom played a big part under Vincent Kompany.

However, this unidentified UCL side may now be at the front of the queue after moving quickly for the player, although it remains to be seen whether the player wants the move.

Is this a big blow for Burnley?

He could have been a very exciting addition because it's clear that he has a huge amount of potential and would have only improved with one year on Merseyside now under his belt.

However, you feel they could benefit from having quite a few experienced players at their disposal to give themselves a real chance of remaining in the top flight and they could easily target a more experienced player in this area.

That isn't a necessity because a youngster could do an excellent job in an advanced midfield role, but Carvalho doesn't have a huge amount of top-flight experience and it may have taken him some time to adjust to life at Turf Moor.

Ideally, they need someone who can come in and make an impact from the start because that could allow the club to gain some valuable points during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

And they will surely have other targets aside from Carvalho to pursue, so this latest development shouldn't come as a blow. And there's even a chance the Champions League side aren't able to get a deal over the line.