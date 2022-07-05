Transfer bids for 23-year-old EFL player turned down amid Burnley interest

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has confirmed that the club have turned down three offers for midfielder Ben Wiles – the most lucrative one being in excess of £2 million.

It comes after it was reported by LancsLive last week that the 23-year-old was a serious transfer target for Championship newcomers Burnley, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The report suggested that the Clarets were leading the race for Wiles, who featured in all 46 League One matches for the Millers last season, scoring eight times and notching seven assists from the middle of the park.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

However, it appears that Vincent Kompany’s side – if they are the ones making bids for Wiles – are not offering enough in terms of finances to tempt Rotherham in to selling right now.

Speaking at Rotherham’s overseas pre-season training camp, Warne told the club’s official website – via the Rotherham Advertiser – that the club in question weren’t close to meeting the valuation for Wiles currently, and that the South Yorkshire outfit do not want to cash in on his services.

The Verdict

Wiles was one of Rotherham’s star players last season and has clearly impressed someone at Burnley to have him on their potential recruitment list.

The Clarets may not even be the club though that are submitting seven-figure offers for Wiles, but judging on their recent signings and transfer patterns, you wouldn’t put it past them.

Wiles is Rotherham born and bred, so if he were to depart the club this summer, then it would be one that hurts supporters.

Every player has his price though, although any interested clubs seemingly have a long way to go if they want to meet Rotherham’s asking price.