Transfer agreement reached as Rangers close in on capture of 24-year-old Championship player

Huddersfield Town are set to lose midfielder Juninho Bacuna after terms have been agreed to take him to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, per Football Insider.

The Terriers accepted a bid for the 24-year-old and Bacuna has agreed a contract and even passed a medical with the Gers, meaning that confirmation will likely come soon on his move north of the border.

Bacuna, who played 43 times in the Championship under Carlos Corberan in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring five times and bagging four assists in the process, had his contract extended at the Yorkshire side by a year back in May, but they’re now set to cash in on the Curacao international.

Steven Gerrard has looked towards the EFL in the past when it comes to bringing midfielders to Ibrox after snapping up Joe Aribo from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and then failing in a quest to sign Preston North End’s Jamaica international Daniel Johnson last summer.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth Won more Lost more

But they are now close to securing Bacuna to strengthen their engine room which currently contains the likes of Aribo, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Steve Davis, who will all be competing with Bacuna for a place in Gerrard’s plans this season.

The Verdict

This is a smart signing for Rangers and one that won’t be a bank-breaker.

Bacuna hasn’t appeared yet for Huddersfield this season and that may have been because a departure was expected since the very start of the campaign.

When he has played for the Terriers in the last few years though, he has been a very exciting player to watch and at times he can create something out of absolutely nothing.

The one gripe fans would have had over the 24-year-old is that he’s inconsistent and doesn’t show up as often as he probably should and his effort levels can sometimes wain, however if Gerrard can get him fully focused at Ibrox then it could be a bargain signing.