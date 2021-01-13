Transfer admission comes out of Sheffield Wednesday as January window ticks on

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager, Neil Thompson, has admitted that the club need to sign one or two players this month to boost their chances of surviving in the Championship.

Thompson is sailing the ship at Hillsborough following Tony Pulis’ sacking last month, with Wednesday’s caretaker boss managing to haul the struggling Owls out of the Championship’s relegation zone for the first time this season.

However, Dejphon Chansiri remains on the lookout for a permanent successor, whilst spinning plates in the transfer window.

The opinion of his caretaker manager is that a couple of bodies are needed this month.

As per Yorkshire Live, Thompson said: “I’m sure the chairman and the recruitment department will look at that. And I’m sure if I’m still doing this job I may look at that, I may not.

“We’ll wait and see.

“We maybe need one or two bodies in to strengthen the squad. I think that’s been publicised.”

Jack Marriott and Aden Flint were both signed on loan at Hillsborough back in the summer transfer window, but injuries have brought their stints in South Yorkshire to a premature end.

That leaves room for loanees in the squad at Hillsborough, with Jarrad Branthwaite someone that was linked earlier in the month.

However, he looks set to move to Championship rivals, Blackburn Rovers now.

The Verdict

The camp at Hillsborough might have been boosted by moving out of the relegation zone, but they need more hope that they can survive.

That will come if the club can get some transfers over the line.

It’s important that Wednesday do not rest on just getting out of the relegation zone. The boost that signing players that improve the squad could have will be very important.

Thompson recognises that.

