Highlights Portsmouth's January transfer window has been their best in years, with the arrival of several promising players who can make an immediate impact on the first team.

The club made smart signings without spending large amounts of money, showing a change in strategy and better planning.

With key areas strengthened, Portsmouth now have the upper hand in the race for automatic promotion, and failure to secure it will reflect poorly on the coaching staff.

On paper, it was a stunning January transfer window for John Mousinho and Portsmouth.

Five players through the door, a fan base fully convinced by the ownership's ambition, and a team top of the league.

Despite Pompey's lofty league position, additions were desperately required, with Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, and Peterborough United all capitalising on their poor Christmas form. In fact, Mousinho's side could soon fall out of the automatic promotion places - should results elsewhere go against them.

However, after an excellent window, there's confidence automatic promotion can be secured - even if Bolton and Peterborough take advantage in the coming weeks.

Portsmouth's best January window for many years

Pompey fans have been subjected to some horrific January windows in recent years.

The infamous 2018 deadline day arrival of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson has scarred those in PO4. Tyler Walker, Denver Hume, and Oliver Webber arrived in 2022 - the less said about their contributions the better.

However, there's been a change of tact. The arrival of Richard Hughes has turned the tide. The sporting director's first January window saw Paddy Lane, Ryley Towler, and Matt Macey arrive. All three have played a significant part in first-team proceedings over the past 12 months.

Now, the sporting director has taken Pompey's winter recruitment up a notch.

Macey has returned as an extremely strong back-up option to Will Norris in goal.

Premier League loanee Myles Peart-Harris has come in to replace the mercurial Alex Robertson in attacking midfield - a move Pompey had to make.

Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre, and Owen Moxon have all come through the door on permanent agreements. Lang has shown his ability to perform in League One before, scoring 15 goals during Wigan's title-winning campaign.

Portsmouth's January transfer business, as per transfermarkt Player Loan/Permanent Matt Macey Permanent Myles Peart-Harris Loan Callum Lang Permanent Tom McIntyre Permanent Owen Moxon Permanent

McIntyre has come in to provide cover for the injured Regan Poole and has 95 Championship appearances under his belt. Finally, Carlisle's Moxon was named in League Two's team of the season after notching 16 assists during the Cumbrians'promotion-winning campaign.

Every player to come through the door can make an immediate impact on Mousinho's first XI, whilst also providing long-term service.

Crucially, Pompey haven't thrown silly amounts of money at their January additions. Lang's fee is currently undisclosed, however, with the player pushing for a move and entering the last year of his contract - a nominal amount is likely to be paid.

It's a similar story with Moxon, who was entering the final six months of his Carlisle deal.

Portsmouth have no excuses as Derby County and Bolton Wanderers chase

With Bolton, Derby, and Peterborough in hot pursuit, Portsmouth needed to have an impressive transfer window.

For Mousinho, there can be no excuses when it comes to securing automatic promotion. Key areas have been added to, with the Blues' squad now looking like one of the strongest in the division.

Bolton also enjoyed an excellent window, with Aaron Collins completing a reported £750,000 move from Bristol Rovers. An eye-catching piece of business, but also a big price tag for the 26-year-old to live up to.

As for Derby and Peterborough, Portsmouth now have the upper hand. Posh had a surprisingly quiet window, whilst the Rams failed to land a striker.

For the first time since the Blues' return to League One, they will now fancy their chances of reaching the Championship. Failure this time around will have all fingers pointing directly at Mousinho and the coaching staff because those above them have done their job.