Tranmere v Newcastle United: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

With the next round of EFL Cup fixtures taking place this weekend, Tranmere Rovers are hosting Premier League Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Tranmere haven’t had the best start to the season so far with one win, one draw and three losses under their belts so far and after coming away from Newport with a 2-1 loss on Saturday, they will be looking for a more positive performance.

In the last round of the cup Micky Mellon’s side saw off Accrington Stanley winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last round of the cup.

Meanwhile, Newcastle come into this fixture still unbeaten this season and on the back of a 3-3 draw with last season’s Premier League champions Manchester City.

Latest team news

Joel Mumbongo is currently unavailable for Tranmere due to an injury.

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Dan Burn is unlikely to play for the Magpies after suffering with concussion at the weekend.

His side will also be without Ryan Fraser and Jonjo Shelvey who are both struggling with injury.

Callum Wilson was brought off at the weekend due to a tight hamstring so the extent of his involvement is yet to be seen.

Score prediction

Considering Tranmere have lost the majority of their games this season whilst Newcastle are unbeaten, it’s hard not to see the Premier League side winning this one.

However, there is likely to be a number of changes in Eddie Howe’s team so we’re going to go for a 3-0 Newcastle victory.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been chosen for broadcast so will be shown on both Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports football.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Wednesday evening and kick-off is at 7:45pm.