Tranmere Rovers failed spectacularly at a third-time-lucky return to League One - and it’s now become a worse attempt at reclaiming their third-tier status each season.

The Birkenhead-based outfit finished seventh in their first season in League Two back in 2020/21, though they lost to Lancashire side Morecambe in the semi-finals.

Last season’s ninth-placed finish was underwhelming after being in the top two for much of the season, where a run of just two wins in 12 games sealed their fate; and this season wasn’t much better, which included the sacking of Micky Mellon.

But every pre-season inspires a new dawn. Tranmere’s obvious shortcomings this season were in attack, but we’ve seen enough of that in recent weeks.

Another underwhelming section of their play is, strangely, their defending.

Though they kept out more goals than everyone bar the top six, the automatics are where they want to end up come the end of the season. I

n order to do that, a former star should return to their ranks - Walsall defender Manny Monthe.

Why would Manny Monthe improve Tranmere Rovers?

As we touched on before, it was Tranmere's attack that let them down in the end; their tally of 46 was only better than two other teams, whilst bottom side Rochdale scored more.

But those problems are obvious, and there are other reasons as to why the Merseyside outfit won't get into the top three anytime soon unless they book their ideas up. Monthe, who achieved two straight promotions with the White Army in their rise from the National League to League One, was a colossus under Mellon's first spell.

The Cameroonian, who achieved three promotions in three years alongside previous exploits at Forest Green Rovers, knows the club inside out and is a firm fan favourite at Prenton Park.

With the top five of Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town, Stockport County, Carlisle United and Bradford City conceding 34, 39, 42, 37, 43 and 43 respectively, that is the level that Ian Dawes' side needs to get to.

Monthe could be crucial in adding that little bit of extra quality that they just havent shown this season.

How did Manny Monthe do at Walsall this season?

Monthe joined the Saddlers back in the summer of 2021, and according to Whoscored, warranted a 6.73 rating for his appearances in League Two this season.

Whilst not a bad season, Monthe wasn't at his best alongside a generally poor Midlands outfit; though a return to Prenton Park could bring the best out of the 28-year old.

It wasn't long ago that Sunderland fans were even linking him with a move to the Stadium of Light, which goes to show the quality in abundance that he has.

Verdict

Changes are needed across the board at Prenton Park next season, and whilst that should primarly start with those in the final third, an added bit of quality in defence may also give them the springboard needed to give their attacking players more chances in their opponents' halves.

Monthe would bring a calmness, experience and a familiarity into a backline that struggled for large parts of the season which saw them lose 17 games.