Tranmere Rovers seal signing of 30-year-old

Tranmere Rovers have sealed a deal for Jon Nolan, as reported by the club’s official website.

The 30-year-old last played for Bristol Rovers, having joined the side midway through the last campaign. He signed a short-term agreement but then failed to feature much, managing only one league outing for the side.

That ultimately led to the player being released from his deal again from the end of the season, with Ipswich having done similar when he was on their books. With the player a free agent, Tranmere have now swooped in to sign the player.

Nolan will now tackle the fourth tier of English football with his new club and will be hoping for much more gametime than he has managed recently. In the last two seasons for example, he has only been given 14 league games and just 11 starts.

He has plenty of experience that can help Rovers out too, with the midfielder having a wealth of experience in both the Championship and League One. In fact, Nolan has played over 100 times in the third tier over the course of his career and has managed 26 in the second tier.

Now, he will head to League Two for the first time and will be hoping that, as he did with Bristol Rovers last season, he can help his new club to a promotion from the fourth tier. If he can do that, he would no doubt make himself an instant favourite amongst the Rovers faithful and with his new teammates too.

The Verdict

Jon Nolan is not a bad bit of business by Tranmere, especially when you consider his age and the fact he has been available for absolutely nothing.

He has never played in League Two but his wealth of experience of playing much higher up the EFL means that he should be an excellent addition to the club’s midfield. He is right in the middle of his career right now and should be able to handle the rigours of the division too.

Perhaps the only worry over the player is the lack of action that he has had recently. Nolan has been unable to get onto the field too often in recent seasons, with just one league outing for Bristol Rovers last term and prior to that, only a handful for Ipswich as well.

If they can get him back to match fitness though and play him often enough, they could get the best out of the midfielder again.