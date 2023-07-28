Highlights Rangers youngster Alex Lowry is highly-rated but struggles for game time due to the club's demanding schedule, making a loan move likely.

Who is Alex Lowry?

The 20-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Ibrox, and he has made 14 appearances for the senior team over the past two seasons.

However, with the demands at Rangers as they look to win the title back from Celtic, along with competing in Europe, it’s understandably hard for the young players to force their way into Michael Beale’s XI.

With Kieran Dowell, and potentially Jose Cifuentes, joining a stacked midfield that includes Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin, game time is going to be hard for Lowry to come by moving forward.

Therefore, a loan switch could be on the cards, and Football Insider has revealed that Tranmere are keen on taking the Scotland U21 international.

Tranmere interested in Alex Lowry

It remains to be seen whether the League Two side can get a deal for Lowry over the line, as there’s sure to be rival interest in the player.

It was claimed in January that Kilmarnock and FC Twente had registered an interest in the creative midfielder, so bringing him to Prenton Park would be a real coup for Tranmere if they could get this finalised.

The update states that whilst Rangers were reluctant to lose Lowry midway through the previous campaign, that stance has now shifted, so a move is likely to be sanctioned.

Some may feel that Lowry is capable of playing at a higher level than the fourth tier of English football, but you would expect that a switch to Tranmere would at least give Lowry the chance to play every week, which is crucial at this stage of his development.

What qualities would Alex Lowry bring to Tranmere?

As mentioned, this would be seen as a real statement signing for Tranmere, as Lowry is a real emerging talent in Scottish football.

At his best, the youngster is someone who can make a difference in the final third, with his ability to beat a player and he boasts excellent technique. But, as explained, the issue with Lowry is that he just hasn’t proven himself at a high level due to that lack of game time.

So, you can be sure that he is desperate for the opportunity to go out on loan, and he will hope that a productive season will put him in with a shout of making the Rangers first-team squad next year.

Tranmere summer transfer plans

It’s no surprise that Tranmere are looking for more attacking options, as they need more firepower as they look to improve after a disappointing season last time out.

The major issue was scoring goals, with the team averaging less than a goal a game, which simply isn’t good enough. Of course, a new striker or two would help, but the problem was with creating as much as a failure of those in attack.

Tranmere begin their League Two campaign with a fixture at home to Barrow on August 5.